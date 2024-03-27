ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,233 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 780.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

