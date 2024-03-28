1,118 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after buying an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $431,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.