12,058 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.