1,328 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $353.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.39. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $353.53.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

