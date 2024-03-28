17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $181.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

