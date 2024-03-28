2,099 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $159.33 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

