2,443 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.13 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

