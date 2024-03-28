2,565 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.