2,819 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

