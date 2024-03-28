28,975 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

