3,688 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $158.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.