5,116 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVE stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

