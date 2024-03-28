Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.87 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

