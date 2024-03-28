Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 305 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

