Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.95

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 218217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,428 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,026,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.