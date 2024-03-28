Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Airbnb worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

