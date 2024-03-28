Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

