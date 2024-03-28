Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 2,800 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,596.99).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Simon Davis acquired 3,349 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,569.86).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:ATT opened at GBX 350.24 ($4.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.51. Allianz Technology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.50 ($4.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 0.59.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

