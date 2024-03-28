Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.87 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.