Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

