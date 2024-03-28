Analyzing Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Caldwell Partners International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 8.19 $154.82 million $0.33 55.46 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 6.29

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kanzhun and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kanzhun beats Caldwell Partners International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.