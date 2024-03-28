Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

