Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

