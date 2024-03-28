Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.11

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.13, with a volume of 552719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.19.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

