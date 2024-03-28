Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

