Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 272,144 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

