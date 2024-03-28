Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.01 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $481.12 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.22 and a 200-day moving average of $421.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.