Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $245.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

