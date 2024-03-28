Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

