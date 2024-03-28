Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.14

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.14 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 183.48 ($2.32), with a volume of 4405239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.52 ($2.29).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 270 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.02).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
