Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

