BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000. Apple makes up 0.5% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

