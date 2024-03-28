Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

