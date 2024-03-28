Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,946 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

