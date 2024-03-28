Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,717 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

