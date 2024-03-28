Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,126 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $270.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

