Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $305.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

