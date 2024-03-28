Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $16.67 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $287.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.43 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

