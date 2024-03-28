Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 203,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $525.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.17 and its 200 day moving average is $469.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

