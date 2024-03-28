Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

