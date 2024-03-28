Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $791,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

UPS opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

