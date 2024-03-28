Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $13.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,264,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $259.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

