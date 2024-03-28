Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VYM stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.57.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

