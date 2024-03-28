Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

