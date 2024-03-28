Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

