Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.11 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

