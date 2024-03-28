Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,010 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.92 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.