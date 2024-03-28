Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,168 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $145.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

