Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

