Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.